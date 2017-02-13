Idaho man accused of beating, raping pregnant woman while holding her hostage
A convicted felon is accused of holding a pregnant woman hostage in a vehicle while beating and raping her as they drove around for hours last Thursday. Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com detail the terrifying series of events deputies say led to the arrest of 27-year-old Jerad Rene Contreras on Feb. 2. Contreras is charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, burglary, violating a no contact order, violating a civil protection order and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.
