Idaho man accused of beating, raping ...

Idaho man accused of beating, raping pregnant woman while holding her hostage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: KSL-TV

A convicted felon is accused of holding a pregnant woman hostage in a vehicle while beating and raping her as they drove around for hours last Thursday. Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com detail the terrifying series of events deputies say led to the arrest of 27-year-old Jerad Rene Contreras on Feb. 2. Contreras is charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, burglary, violating a no contact order, violating a civil protection order and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) 22 hr iliketurtles 100
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) 23 hr Joshua 42
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov '16 Jay 17
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC