Idaho leaders continue to review faith-healing laws

Legislative leaders are currently considering several options to change Idaho's faith-healing laws, but details about what's being discussed are being kept under wraps. Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Idaho Falls, said Friday that he had met with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and legislative leaders over the past week to discuss whether Idaho's statute that allows families to cite religious reasons for medical decisions without fear of being charged with a crime should be repealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.