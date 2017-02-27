Idaho lawmakers back 6.3% funding boo...

Idaho lawmakers back 6.3% funding boost for schools - Mon, 27 Feb 2017 PST

Idaho lawmakers set a budget Monday for K-12 public schools for next year at $1.7 billion, a 6.3 percent increase in state funding over this year, and slightly less than the 6.4 percent Gov. Butch Otter recommended. A major difference was that the governor called for no increase in discretionary funds to school districts, which districts can use to cover a range of expenses, and instead freezing discretionary funds while adding a new $15 million line item to cover health insurance cost increases.

