Idaho lawmakers back 6.3% funding boost for schools - Mon, 27 Feb 2017 PST
Idaho lawmakers set a budget Monday for K-12 public schools for next year at $1.7 billion, a 6.3 percent increase in state funding over this year, and slightly less than the 6.4 percent Gov. Butch Otter recommended. A major difference was that the governor called for no increase in discretionary funds to school districts, which districts can use to cover a range of expenses, and instead freezing discretionary funds while adding a new $15 million line item to cover health insurance cost increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Joey
|20
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 19
|James
|43
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC