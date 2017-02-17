Idaho Falls Opera Theatre to perform - Carmina Burana'
The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre opens its 2017 season with "Carmina Burana," which according to its release is "one of the most popular and commanding works in the entire musical canon." According to the release "Carmina Burana," last performed in Idaho Falls in 1982, features familiar choral and orchestral music from movie sound tracks.
