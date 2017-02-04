Idaho Falls drawing - roadmap' for downtown redevelopment
The intersection of Park Avenue and A Street in downtown Idaho Falls looks much the same in these 1973 and 2017 photos. Changes could be coming, however, as city officials draw up a downtown redevelopment plan to change street configurations, improve bike and pedestrian access and develop building design standards.
