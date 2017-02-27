I.F. men arrested for more than pound...

I.F. men arrested for more than pound of pot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post Register

Idaho Falls Police on Saturday arrested two Idaho Falls men following a traffic stop in which 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana was found in a vehicle. Charles Eckenrode, 18, and Tristen Rodriguez, 19, were each charged with trafficking in marijuana at 1 pound or more but fewer than 5 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Mon Joey 20
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Feb 19 James 43
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC