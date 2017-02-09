I-86 reopens in both directions

I-86 reopens in both directions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

After a three-day closure due to flooding, Interstate 86 near the community of Raft River has reopened in both directions this morning. The stretch of highway west of American Falls closed Monday after the overflowing Raft River went over the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Feb 1 Olivia 41
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Jan 28 Buckey 98
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan 11 Still Laughing 55
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov '16 Jay 17
Bored and horny at work Nov '16 Driller 3
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bonneville County was issued at February 09 at 2:38PM MST

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC