House Speaker Bedke speaks out agains...

House Speaker Bedke speaks out against accusations

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: KSL-TV

Redoubt News, an online publication favored by right-wing conservatives, published last week an affidavit of a former legislative committee secretary Lissa Cochrane accusing Bedke of making salacious comments during a crowded House State Affairs Committee meeting in 2012, which she says were overheard by her and other lawmakers. Bedke denied the allegations at a meeting and said he no recollection ever talking to Cochrane while she worked as a committee secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any green? 3 hr Yadayada 1
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Sun James 43
Swingers in Idaho falls Sun Blinky1235 1
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Sat iliketurtles 105
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC