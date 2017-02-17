House Speaker Bedke speaks out against accusations
Redoubt News, an online publication favored by right-wing conservatives, published last week an affidavit of a former legislative committee secretary Lissa Cochrane accusing Bedke of making salacious comments during a crowded House State Affairs Committee meeting in 2012, which she says were overheard by her and other lawmakers. Bedke denied the allegations at a meeting and said he no recollection ever talking to Cochrane while she worked as a committee secretary.
Read more at KSL-TV.
