Head-on crash claims 2 lives in Bonneville County
A head-on collision Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of two women, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance were called to 15th W. and 81st S. in Bonneville County for an injury accident at 4:15 p.m. Emergency crews found two vehicles had collided and both drivers were injured.
