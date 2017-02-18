Hackers take down Bingham County comp...

Hackers take down Bingham County computer systems

Saturday Feb 18

Bingham County officials first realized something was amiss when, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, the county's emergency dispatch employees suddenly were unable to access computer files. The ransomware attack by unknown hackers slowly infected all 28 of the county's main computer servers.

Idaho Falls, ID

