Good Old Days of Custer County
All three candidates who petitioned for a seat on the North Custer Hospital District Board were elected February 11. Voter turnout was low, with 54 voting in Challis, nine in Clayton and three in the Pahsimeroi. Ken Rodgers, vying for a six-year opening, received 62 votes.
