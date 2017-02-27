Eye on Boise: Diverse group urges Idaho to invest in early-childhood education - Sun, 26 Feb 2017...
The best thing Idaho can do for its kids, its workforce and its economy is invest in early-childhood education, citizens told a state senate committee last week. The array of presenters was diverse, including a longtime judge, a kindergarten teacher, the state's lieutenant governor, a school superintendent and a bank chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|Joey
|20
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 19
|James
|43
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC