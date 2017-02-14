Denney accuses DHS of attempted website hack

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security may have tried to penetrate the state's election website around the Nov. 8 election, without notifying state officials in advance. "I don't know what they penetrated, or what they tried, I just know their IP address showed up as hitting our website," Denney told the Post Register on Monday.

