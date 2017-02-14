Denney accuses DHS of attempted website hack
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security may have tried to penetrate the state's election website around the Nov. 8 election, without notifying state officials in advance. "I don't know what they penetrated, or what they tried, I just know their IP address showed up as hitting our website," Denney told the Post Register on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Feb 12
|iliketurtles
|100
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 12
|Joshua
|42
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC