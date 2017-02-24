Country duo to perform before eclipse

Country duo to perform before eclipse

Solar eclipse viewers in eastern Idaho now have a chance to begin their astronomical festivities with a little country music. Grammy-nominated duo Brothers Osborne will perform Aug. 19 at Sandy Downs, 6855 S. 15th E. The "Great American Eclipse" will occur the morning of Aug. 21. The brothers' song "Stay a Little Longer" was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

