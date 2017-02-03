Contreras arrested for kidnapping

Contreras arrested for kidnapping

Jerad R. Contreras, 27 from Pingree was arrested in Bingham County around 9 p.m. Thursday, after the Bingham County Sheriff's Office investigated a Civil Protection order violation against him. "We were asked to assist Idaho Falls police about two individuals and a no contact order," said Deputy Sheriff Jeff Gordan.

