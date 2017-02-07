Committee recommends foregone revenue bill
The House State Affairs Committee recommended passage of a bill Tuesday that would allow cities, counties and other local governments to reduce the amount of foregone revenue they book when they don't raise property taxes as much as they could. The bill advanced in a party-line vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Destiny Speirs
|23 hr
|just weird
|1
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Fri
|ChrisHansen
|99
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 1
|Olivia
|41
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC