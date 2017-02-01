Budget hearings cover children's mental health, crisis centers,...
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted unanimously today to approve a supplemental appropriation of $255,400, including $127,700 in state general funds, to cover the first step in reconfiguring children's mental health treatment in Idaho as part of the settlement of the long-running Jeff D lawsuit. The supplemental appropriation includes 11 new positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Olivia
|41
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 28
|Buckey
|98
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC