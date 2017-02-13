Bounty hunter bill stopped
The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee refused to print a bill Monday that would regulate bounty hunters in Idaho, at least for now. The bill was written by the Idaho Sheriffs' Association and presented by lobbyist Michael Kane, who said the bill came in response to two recent incidents of bounty hunter-related shootings in Idaho.
