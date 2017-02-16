Bonneville Hotel renovation inches forward
The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency approved a motion Thursday to continue to work with The Housing Company to renovate the historic Bonneville Hotel. The Housing Company, a Boise-based nonprofit construction company, was selected by the agency in August 2016 in partnership with Myers Anderson Architects, from Pocatello, and Idaho Falls-based Bateman-Hall Inc. Brad Cramer, city of Idaho Falls planning and building director, said preparations for the work on the Bonneville Hotel are ongoing.
