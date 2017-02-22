Blackfoot man gets rider for fleeing police
District Judge Bruce Pickett on Wednesday sentenced a Blackfoot man to a rider program for stealing a car and fleeing police. Justyn Rider-Dayton, 19, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to felony eluding a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Feb 22
|Jacky
|18
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 19
|James
|43
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Feb 18
|iliketurtles
|105
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC