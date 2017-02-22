Avian cholera claims 600 waterfowl fr...

Avian cholera claims 600 waterfowl from near Parma

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release Tuesday says the birds were found dead on private land on Feb. 9. Officials say tests on two Canada geese, six mallards and a red-tailed hawk identified avian cholera as the cause of the deaths. Experts say avian cholera is caused by a bacterium spread by dead or dying birds, and that dense concentrations of waterfowl can enhance disease transmission among healthy birds.

