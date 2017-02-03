Arts & Music briefly

Comedian Tom Papa, who has spent more than 20 years working stand-up along with finding success in movies, TV and radio, will perform Feb. 24 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. "There is something special about laughing with friends and strangers both," Brandi Newton, executive director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release. "Comedians breathe new life into the audience and Tom Papa is sure to have everyone in stitches."

