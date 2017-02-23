$50M calcine retrieval project to start

$50M calcine retrieval project to start

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Post Register

The laundry detergent-like material must be treated and packaged for shipment out of Idaho by 2035, under terms of DOE's 1995 Settlement Agreement with the state. But first DOE and contractor Fluor Idaho will have to carefully extract the waste from its current stainless steel and concrete storage facilities, said Mark Shaw, a DOE project manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Feb 22 Jacky 18
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Feb 19 James 43
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Feb 18 iliketurtles 105
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC