Women's marches planned Saturday in Boise and across the state, in conjunction with big D.C. march

With the big Women's March on Washington planned Saturday, Idaho has seven women's marches planned as well, including the Women's March on Idaho in Boise, organized by two Boise high school students. Colette Raptosh, a Capital High School junior, and friend Nora Harren, a senior at Borah High School, formed "People for Unity" after the November election, and are the driving force behind the Boise march, the Idaho Statesman reports; thousands are expected.

