Woman shatters bottle over boyfriend's head

Yesterday

Idaho Falls Police on Monday arrested an Idaho Falls woman for a report she threw a glass bottle at her 25-year-old boyfriend, which shattered and left a large cut on his head. Jensen is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury.

Idaho Falls, ID

