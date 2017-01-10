Woman shatters bottle over boyfriend's head
Idaho Falls Police on Monday arrested an Idaho Falls woman for a report she threw a glass bottle at her 25-year-old boyfriend, which shattered and left a large cut on his head. Jensen is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury.
