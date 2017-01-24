Winter wears on some
Snow snarled traffic in eastern Idaho on Monday and Tuesday, closing area schools as well as the Department of Energy's desert site west of Idaho Falls. The weather even forced the closure of parts of highways 22, 26 and 28. Idaho Falls has already received about 40 inches of snow this winter, National Weather Service meteorologist Travis Wyatt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 20
|fuckyouall
|95
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|spelliccia
|38
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC