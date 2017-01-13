What to watch for in 2017

What to watch for in 2017

The entertainment schedule in eastern Idaho is full as the calendar flips from 2016 to 2017. With help from the Idaho Falls Arts Council, here are some of the monthly highlights through the summer: From opera to jazz to Broadway, soprano Alyson Cambridge will entertain at Brigham Young University-Idaho on Jan. 25. The Broadway hit "Annie" will be performed twice Jan. 28 at the Civic Auditorium.

