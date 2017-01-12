Watkins tosses Beck defamation claim

Judge Dane Watkins dismissed much of Doyle Beck's lawsuit against Idaho Transportation Department Board Member Lee Gagner. But Beck will be able to pursue a claim that his due-process rights were violated when Gagner asked state officials to investigate him Beck originally filed a personal defamation lawsuit against Gagner over a Feb. 12, 2015 email to ITD Division of Aeronautics Administrator Mike Pape.

