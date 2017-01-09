Wacky weather triggers airport delays, minor flooding
A weekend snow storm followed closely by freezing rain and fast-warming temperatures are causing travel issues Monday around eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service office in Pocatello issued a flood warning Monday morning for many areas across the region, saying that rain along with temperatures above freezing have created standing water in roadways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|5 hr
|Spotted Girl
|56
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|spelliccia
|38
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Dec 31
|Aaron
|92
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC