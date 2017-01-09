Wacky weather triggers airport delays...

Wacky weather triggers airport delays, minor flooding

A weekend snow storm followed closely by freezing rain and fast-warming temperatures are causing travel issues Monday around eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service office in Pocatello issued a flood warning Monday morning for many areas across the region, saying that rain along with temperatures above freezing have created standing water in roadways.

