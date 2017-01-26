The Day My Mormon Bishop Neighbor Asked for a Minyan
It began with a phone call on a cold winter day in January 1998. The purpose of the call, from a neighboring Mormon bishop I'd never spoken with before, was unusual: He was requesting a minyan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|bottombetty
|39
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|2 hr
|Trixy
|96
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC