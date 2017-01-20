Republican Women host inauguration watch party

The Bonneville County Republican Women will host an inauguration watch party and unity celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at the Hilton Garden Inn. "We hope that as Republicans and Americans we can come together for the good of our country and unite around a new President of the United States," said group president Stephanie Mickelsen in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.