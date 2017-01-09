Otter budget has big projects for eastern Idaho
Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's proposed budget, unveiled Monday, contains some big spending items targeted at eastern Idaho. From a proposed polytechnic institute in Idaho Falls, to major changes for State Hospital South in Blackfoot, the budget could mean major investments in the region if lawmakers get on board.
