NuScale ready to submit reactor design to NRC
NuScale Power is a step closer to seeing its nuclear reactor built in eastern Idaho after completing a 12,000-page design application for federal regulators last month. NuScale executives plan to deliver the document describing the first-of-its-kind small modular reactor design to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Several companies have researched small modular reactors, but none have made it so far in the expensive planning and testing process - and none have submitted a design to the NRC.
