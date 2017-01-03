Nuclear waste repository OK'd to reopen
A New Mexico nuclear waste repository that served as a key resource to Idaho's cleanup project has been approved to reopen this month after a nearly three-year closure following a radiation accident. The U.S. Department of Energy on Dec. 23 authorized contractor Nuclear Waste Partnership to resume placing radioactive waste in the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, or WIPP, outside Carlsbad.
