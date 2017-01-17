Murder suspect makes first appearance in court
Murder suspect Justin Sarbaum told investigators that he shot his best friend after the man attacked him during an argument, court records show. Sarbaum, 36, appeared Tuesday via teleconference from jail for his first court hearing.
