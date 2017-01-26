Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Venezuela
The mother of a Utah man jailed in Venezuela for the last seven months has issued another tearful plea for help to free her son, this time to President Donald Trump. Laurie Holt's reiterated this week in her new YouTube video her belief that that her son Joshua Holt is being used as a "political pawn" by Venezuela's government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|bottombetty
|39
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|14 hr
|Trixy
|96
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC