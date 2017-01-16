More
Jackie Flowers, general manager of Idaho Falls Power, received the distinguished service award for her leadership and support of public power at the recent member meeting of the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems in Salt Lake City. The award recognizes individuals for their years of commitment and contributions to their public utility as well as their support of UAMPS and other public power organizations, a UAMPS news release said.
