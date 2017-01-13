Master Naturalists seek new members
Members of a recent Upper Snake Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists core education class pose for a photo during a field trip. Registration for the 2017 class runs through Feb. 20. Idaho Department of Fish and Game The Upper Snake Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists will begin the core education classes for new master naturalists on March 6. The classes will continue on Monday evenings through June 19, an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release said.
