Legislature to weigh in on loser-pays ruling
Jim Jones, who just retired as chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, didn't expect that a ruling last fall in a medical malpractice suit would cause a big stir. The high court upheld an $848,000 judgment after a jury found a Boise physician negligently and recklessly failed to diagnose hip dysplasia in a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 15
|OogirloO
|94
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|spelliccia
|38
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC