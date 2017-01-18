Legion Post surprises Korean War vet ...

Legion Post surprises Korean War vet with medals

Wednesday Jan 18

Korean War Veteran Ralph Alexander talks to other veterans after being honored with a shadow box displaying his medals for serving in the war at MorningStar Senior Living on Wednesday afternoon. Taylor Carpenter / [email protected] Korean War Veteran Ralph Alexander was surprised with a shadow box of his service medals at MorningStar Seinior Living on Wednesday afternoon.

