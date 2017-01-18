ISP seeks help IDing Driver in crash near I.F
The Idaho State Police seeks the public's help in identifying a driver whose actions caused another vehicle to go off the road and rollover. Troopers were dispatched at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle injury crash northbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 116.6, near Idaho Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 15
|OogirloO
|94
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|spelliccia
|38
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC