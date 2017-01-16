INL receives 2017 Digital Edge 50 Award
The Digital Edge 50 award, presented by IDG Enterprise, recognizes 50 organizations that have made technological advancements to solve complex business or research problems in a new way. A panel of industry experts and business and technology leasers choose the award-winners.
