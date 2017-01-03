I.F. man sent to prison for sexual abuse of woman
District Judge Joel Tingey on Tuesday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to two to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a woman with diminished mental capacity. Raymond Deleon, 54, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
