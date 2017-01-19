I.F. man charged with possessing child porn
Austin Borders, 24, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child by willfully possessing or accessing sexually exploitative material and sexual exploitation of a child by knowingly distributing sexually exploitative material. Borders was booked and released Jan. 12. He has an arraignment hearing scheduled Friday.
