Hillcrest senior serves community, performs
Hillcrest High School senior Jake Pickett, 17, became acquainted with community service as a Boy Scout, at age 13 or 14. As Hillcrest's student body president, Pickett coordinated the school's Adopt a Family Christmas fundraiser this year. Hillcrest, in conjunction with Bonneville High School, raised more than $10,000 to buy presents for more than 200 low-income children over the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Buckey
|40
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 28
|Buckey
|98
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC