Headlines for Jan. 27, 2017: What to Know? What to Do?

Here are some of the things you should know for Jan. 27, 2017, the one-year anniversary of the climactic moment of the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon. It was on this date in 2016 that law enforcement killed one of the militants, LaVoy Finicum, as federal agents took occupation ringleader Ammon Bundy and seven of his followers into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.