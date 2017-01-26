First tax cut bills of the session in...

First tax cut bills of the session introduced in House Rev & Tax

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho Idaho lawmakers have ushered in the first tax cut proposals of the 2017 legislative session. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle says that he wants to exempt the first $750 of income from taxation, as well as reduce the top income and corporate rate from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Jan 20 fuckyouall 95
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan 11 Still Laughing 55
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Jan 5 spelliccia 38
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov '16 Jay 17
Bored and horny at work Nov '16 Driller 3
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC