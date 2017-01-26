First tax cut bills of the session introduced in House Rev & Tax
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho Idaho lawmakers have ushered in the first tax cut proposals of the 2017 legislative session. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle says that he wants to exempt the first $750 of income from taxation, as well as reduce the top income and corporate rate from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent.
