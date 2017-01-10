D91 to pursue new I.F. high school
Idaho Falls School District 91 will go forward with plans to replace Idaho Falls High School after more than six decades of service. The district's board of trustees likely will name an architect firm and construction manager/general contractor to design the new high school - expected to retain its predecessor's name - during Wednesday's work session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|21 hr
|Still Laughing
|55
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|spelliccia
|38
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Dec 31
|Aaron
|92
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC