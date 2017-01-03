Both Simpson, Labrador opposed secret...

Both Simpson, Labrador opposed secret vote to gut House ethics office

Both of Idaho's U.S. House members GOP Reps. Mike Simpson and Raul Labrador opposed the secret vote to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, reports Rob Hotakainen of McClatchy News.

