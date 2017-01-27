Arts & Music briefly
"Annie," one the biggest hits in Broadway history, will take the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Original lyricist and director Martin Charnin will direct the show, "a brand new incarnation of the iconic Tony Award-winning original," according to an Idaho Falls Arts Council release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|4 hr
|someoldguy
|97
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|bottombetty
|39
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC